Thunderbolt on the M1 Mac mini – When 2 Actually Does Equal 4

Tim Standing
Tim StandingTech Talk
posted on

Why I need four Thunderbolt ports

I have read a lot of complaints about the new M1 based Macs only having two Thunderbolt ports. Having only two ports doesn’t seem like enough for professional use. Both my 2019 16 inch MacBook Pro and my 2018 Mac mini have four Thunderbolt ports, and I can’t imagine using a Mac with only two.

My desire for more than two ports comes from using bus-powered devices like the OWC Envoy Pro EX and the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter. Both of them have only one Thunderbolt connection, so they must either be connected to a dedicated Thunderbolt port on my Mac or be at the end of a chain of devices.

On Intel Macs, each pair of Thunderbolt ports is actually one bus

My other concern is that both my Macs only really have two Thunderbolt buses. Each pair of Thunderbolt ports on my Intel Mac is connected to a single bus powered by a dedicated controller chip. Since the two ports in a pair are connected to one bus, they share the Thunderbolt bandwidth. The total throughput of both ports together on a single bus is limited to 2,800 MB/sec.

Infographic showing Thunderbolt controllers on a MacBook Pro
On a MacBook Pro, two Thunderbolt ports share one bus (Thunderbolt controller)

You can confirm the number of Thunderbolt buses in your Mac by viewing the System Report window (select About This Mac in the Apple menu and then click the System Report… button). Then click on Thunderbolt in the column on the left. Here is what I see on my 2019 16 inch MacBook Pro, showing the two Thunderbolt buses. (4 ports = 2 pairs of ports = 2 Thunderbolt buses)

2019 16-inch MacBook Pro System Report
2019 16-inch MacBook Pro System Report

Things are different on the M1 Macs

We received our first M1 Mac last week, and I have been using it ever since to debug and test the ARM version of the SoftRAID driver. The first thing I noticed was that the System Report indicated that there were two Thunderbolt buses, just like my 2019 16 inch Mac Book Pro.

2020 M1 mac mini System Report
2020 M1 mac mini System Report

Wow, that’s unlike any other Thunderbolt-equipped Mac I’ve ever used. System Report indicates that there are two Thunderbolt buses, one for each of the Thunderbolt ports!! This means that each port has its own dedicated bus and doesn’t have to share its bandwidth with any other port. Each one will have 2,800 MB/sec all to itself. I was a bit skeptical and wanted to test this to be certain.

Infographic showing Thunderbolt controllers on an M1 Mac mini
On an M1 mac mini the two Thunderbolt ports each have their own bus (Thunderbolt controller)

Testing the bandwidth on the two Thunderbolt ports of the M1 Macs

I used the AJA System Test Lite application, a file I/O benchmarking application, to test whether these two ports were indeed connected on separate Thunderbolt buses. I set up two OWC ThunderBlades and connected each to a separate Thunderbolt port on the M1 Mac mini. Each ThunderBlade contains 4 NVMe SSDs, so I created a stripe (RAID 0) volume using all eight blades to test performance. If the two Thunderbolt ports share bandwidth, I will not be able to read or write faster than 2,800 MB/sec, the limit of a single Thunderbolt bus. If the two ports are indeed on separate Thunderbolt buses, I will see faster performance.

M1 Mac mini AJA Performance Test Results
M1 Mac mini AJA Performance Test Results

The results using AJA System Test show that the 2 Thunderbolt ports of the M1 Mac are indeed on separate Thunderbolt buses as I get over 3,500 MB/sec reading from my stripe volume.

What about only being able to connect two Thunderbolt devices to the M1 Macs?

I may have the same bandwidth from two Thunderbolt ports on the M1 Macs as I have on the Intel Macs, but I still can only connect two devices directly to this new Mac. Isn’t this going to be a problem? It turns out that Thunderbolt 4 saves us here.

The move from Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 4

The M1 Macs are the first Macs with support for the Thunderbolt hub feature found in Thunderbolt 4. Thunderbolt 4 requires computer makers to implement a whole set of features, most of which were optional in Thunderbolt 3. These features have actually been found in almost all Macs that Apple has shipped in the past four years, so the move to Thunderbolt 4 isn’t a huge change for Mac users.

These features include 40 Gb/sec Thunderbolt ports, support for charging laptops over Thunderbolt, and protection from malicious hardware that might try and snoop computer memory over Thunderbolt. The one feature in Thunderbolt 4 new to the Mac is the support of Thunderbolt Hubs.

What is a Thunderbolt Hub?

A Thunderbolt hub, for instance, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub, gives you more ports to connect Thunderbolt devices. In the same way that Intel Macs have two Thunderbolt ports connected to a single Thunderbolt bus, a Thunderbolt Hub allows you to have three Thunderbolt ports connected to a single Thunderbolt port on a Mac. 

In both cases, you can connect a chain of devices to each of the downstream Thunderbolt ports (either the two ports on your Intel Mac or the three ports on a Thunderbolt Hub). This allows you to connect more devices that only have a single Thunderbolt connection and improves stability by separating storage devices from other less critical devices. (I usually suggest that displays being connected over Thunderbolt not be combined on the same chain as storage devices to improve the reliability of your mounted volumes.)

So with an M1 Mac and a single Thunderbolt Hub, I can have the stability and usability which comes from four Thunderbolt ports currently found in my Intel Macs and also have the high bandwidth which comes with two separate Thunderbolt buses. Combine that with the lack of fan noise and better battery life, and the move to an M1 Mac now looks very enticing.

Now, if only I can persuade my boss to get me a new M1 MacBook Pro to use as my development machine…

6 Comments

  • Topic adjacent question.

    Could you please help explain the difference between the OWC usb-c docks and the myriad of usb-c docks I see on Amazon. The OWC docks are significantly more expensive. Is this a case where a dock isn’t just a dock?

    Reply

    • Everyone is different regarding whether they want the absolutely cheapest product they can find or one which offers the features they want, reliability, a warranty and a company which stands behind the product.

      At OWC, we have never tried to satisfy customers who are looking for the cheapest product.

      We know we have the right products for the someone who wants a reliable product which is a good value and is backed by OWC’s warranty. (All OWC docks come with a 2 year warranty.) That is why we have been in business for more than 30 years and have so many loyal customers.

      Reply

  • Very persuasive, thanks, Tim. I think I’ve now talked myself out of (or have been talked out of) most of the misgivings I’ve had about getting an M1 mini to replace the fully-loaded Intel mini that I’ve been using. I can’t get 64 GB of RAM but by all accounts 16 GB will be sufficient for almost anything I’m likely to do. Two TB ports on the M1 can be just as capable as the four on the Intel with the addition of a Thunderbolt Hub. And I can get the same 2 TB internal storage on the M1.

    And the lack of 10 Gbps Ethernet can be addressed with the use of a adapter like OWC’s, is that right? I’m already using one on another system, in fact. My one tiny puzzlement about that is that all the Internet chat on the subject “why you might still want an Intel mini” laments the lack of 10G Ethernet despite the existence of adapters, which are never mentioned. Am I missing something? Is there some downside to using such an adapter with an M1 Mac of which I’m unaware?

    Reply

    • Judging by the single and multi-threaded benchmarks on line, the new M1 Mac mini should be about 1.5 times faster at most tasks than the 2018 Intel Mac mini.

      Yes, the Thunderbolt 10G Ethernet adapters work well and are very reliable. The Thunderbolt bus is basically tunneling PCIe so the 10G Ethernet hardware just thinks its in a slot inside the computer (and the driver does too). I always think of Thunderbolt as working like a VPN for PCIe, it tunnels the PCI bus over a different set of wires – the signal starts out as PCIe – gets transmuted into Thunderbolt to go across the cable and then magically pops out as PCIe on the other end of the cable.

      The only major downsides of the new M1 Mac mini are the limitation on amount of RAM and the fact that the RAM is not upgradable. If you need more than 16 GB of RAM, get the Intel Mac mini instead. The two main applications where this holds true are photo editing and video production. For anything else, I think the M1 Mac mini rocks.

      One more thing, Apple will probably orphan the Intel Macs in about 3 years. With the transition to Intel Macs, it was 3.5 years from when the Intel Macs (January 2006) were introduced to when the Power PC Macs were no longer supported by Mac OS X releases (June 2009). I would expect Apple to follow the same time line with the transition to ARM CPUs.

      Reply

  • The elimination of ports is Just getting old …

    At the desktop OWC docks are great solutions .

    But when working remotely my dongle pile is a bit much , more dongles are more weight & volume then hardware once you add a back up & the spares .

    And Apple if there are only going to be two ports at least put them in the back to make plugging in to the OWC dock easier !

    Reply

    • I agree with you totally. I kept using my 2015 MacBook Pro until 2 months ago primarily because it had a usable keyboard and it had the USB-A and SD Card slots I use so frequently. With the 2019 16 inch MacBook Pro I just moved to, I now have to carry the OWC Travel Dock wherever I go.

      Reply

